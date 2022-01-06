Raiders to Look for in Fantasy Football Week 18

It's hard to believe there's only one weekend to go in the NFL regular season. With the conclusion to the season, Fantasy Football leagues are heading into the heart of their playoff matchups, and this week will make or break many teams.

The Raiders have arguably their best representation on the Fantasy boards they've had all season heading into Week 18. ESPN has a Raider in the top 15 at QB, RB, WR, TE, and K for its Week 18 non-PPR Fantasy Football rankings.

The most prominent Raiders to be on the lookout for this week will yet again be running back Josh Jacobs and kicker Daniel Carlson.

Jacobs is ranked seventh at his position in ESPN's non-PPR Fantasy scoring rankings for Week 18, despite being listed as questionable heading into Las Vegas' game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He recorded 14.0 non-PPR points in the team's Week 17 win over the Indianapolis Colts, having put up 63 rushing yards and a touchdown. ESPN projects him to have 12.92 non-PPR points on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Carlson tallied 13.0 non-PPR Fantasy points last Sunday after making two extra points and three field goals, including the game-winner. He is ranked at No. 6 at his position for ESPN's non-PPR Week 18 rankings. ESPN projects him to have 8.14 non-PPR points this weekend.

Raiders tight end Darren Waller is also ranked in the top 10 at his respective position on this week's ESPN Fantasy Football non-PPR rankings, but his status going into Sunday's game is still up in the air as of now.

