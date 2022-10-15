Three Raiders Who Have Impressed So Far

Despite getting out to a bad start at 1(win)-4(loss), the Las Vegas Raiders have seen players stand out in the early portion of the season.

It helps even more when those performances defied expectations for what people thought that player would do originally, and we'll be looking at a few of those here.

Josh Jacobs

The Raiders starting running back seemed like a little bit of an afterthought heading into this season.

The trade for wide receiver Davante Adams put the emphasis on the Raiders passing game, and the drafting of rookie RB Zamir White made it seem that the Raiders could go to more of a committee approach to running the ball.

All of that while the Raiders rejected Jacobs fifth-year option on his contract, and Jacobs has responded with career-best performances.

He's currently third in the NFL in rushing with 490 yards while averaging a healthy 5.4 yards per carry.

Dylan Parham

It's helped Jacobs that the Raiders offensive line has looked better over the past two weeks, with rookie guard Dylan Parham playing a key role.

He's rotated between playing at center and both guard spots over the first five games, and has been able to hold his own.

His grade from Pro Football Focus has Parham among the top-20 guards in the NFL, a big hit for the Raiders after drafting him in the third-round this past year.

Davante Adams

It may not seem like Adams has to work that hard to impress, but he's been the one consistent target for quarterback Derek Carr.

Adams has three one hundred-yard games and five touchdowns, looking very much still like the elite receiver he's been for the last few years.

His rapport with Carr will be there all season, a threat that will only be enhanced as the Raiders other weapons get back on track.

