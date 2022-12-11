The Josh Jacobs Quandary

While not universally agreed with, there was some logic behind the Las Vegas Raiders declining the fifth-year option on running back Josh Jacobs contract.

After his Pro Bowl rookie season in 2019, Jacobs rushing totals went down each of the next two seasons, while he also continually dealt with nagging injuries.

He also had to work with what was at times not a great offensive line, but the money it would cost being Jacobs was a first-round pick played a role as well.

Then, of course, analysts around the NFL thought he might get traded after starting in the Hall of Fame preseason game, something established starters rarely do.

All that noise ended up being just that, though, as Jacobs is currently leading the NFL with 269 carries for 1,402 rushing yards to go with 11 touchdowns.

He's continually improved as a pass catcher, and there may be no better runner in the league when it comes to breaking tackles and generating yards after contact.

He's set up to entertain any number of offers in free agency next offseason, but that's also where the Raiders are going to need to make a tough decision.

It isn't often that running backs get significant, long-term contracts anymore due to the amount of punishment that backs take on a weekly basis.

At nearly 25 years of age, Jacobs is reaching what would be considered the peak point of a RB's career.

Running backs like Derrick Henry and Ezekiel Elliot have seen themselves slow down after taking large workloads earlier in their careers.

It's arguable the Raiders need him now more than ever, but the risk of him busting will be there of they decide to bring him back on a long-term contract.

