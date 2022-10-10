Josh Jacobs Gears Up For Chiefs After Career Game

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs is reaching new heights amidst a critical contract year.

The Pro Bowler comes off a career performance in his team's win over the Denver Broncos last Sunday, having put up 144 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

This new gear for Jacobs started with high optimism in the offseason as he witnessed a much revised Raiders team.

In an interview with Amber Theoharis, co-host of "The Silver and Black Show," Jacobs said he saw the revisions and thought to himself, "If not now, then when?"

"To me, when I came in this offseason, I lost some weight," Jacobs said. "I came in and I told everybody 'I feel like this is the year.' ... Man, we got a special group of guys. We came in collectively. When we first came in, I talked with the offensive line just about what we wanted to accomplish this year and what we wanted to get to. So a lot of the guys, we kind of just got a similar mindset. I feel like my job as a running back is to set the tone, and that's all I try to do day in and day out."

As part of Jacobs' dominance thus far this season, the star running back ranks third in the league in yards after contact.

"I definitely need that first hit," Jacobs said. "Because if I run and I go out of bounds or something, I still feel a little off. I definitely need that first hit, but really, for me, it's like once I hear the other side like getting hype or they're talking a little bit, that's kind of what gets me going. I be like, 'All right, it's time.'"

Now, Jacobs prepares for one of the most challenging defenses he will face this season when he and Las Vegas take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

Kansas City currently leads the league in rushing defense.

"You look at their front, their front is legit," Jacobs said. "From the defensive line to the linebackers, they play gaps real good. They're good with their hands, they're physical, and they bring it. So it's going to be a fun matchup. I mean when you see the Chiefs, for me, it's always one I circle on my calendar just because I know it's always going to be a big one every time."

