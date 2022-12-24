Jacobs Eyeing Franchise Single-Season Rushing Record

Las Vegas Raiders running back is on track to break the franchise single-season rushing record.

The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) primetime showdown on Christmas Eve against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) has become more meaningful after the loss of Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris.

Harris owns the Steelers All-Time career rushing record with an astonishing 11,950 yards.

Come this Saturday, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be eyeing a franchise record of his own.

Jacobs is itching closer and closer to breaking the Raiders All-Time single season rushing record of 1,759 yards, which was done by Hall of Fame RB Marcus Allen in the 1985 season in Los Angeles.

That season, Allen rushed for 380 carries, adding 11 touchdowns and concluding the season being named both a Pro Bowler and First-Team All-Pro.

Jacobs on the other hand has 291 carries for 1,495 rushing yards and has found the endzone 11 times this season through 14 games.

He was named to his second career Pro Bowl selection on Wednesday, after leading the NFL in rushing yards this season.

Whether or not the Raiders front office had doubts on the injury-prone running back, he has shown them and the rest of the NFL that he is here to stay.

He is currently averaging a career best 5.1 yards a carry, and 106.8 rushing yards a game.

If he stays on track for the remainder of the schedule, he will surpass the record. Taking into account that there are three games left in the schedule, with an extra game.

Jacobs will need 264 yards to tie the record.

He can either average 132 rushing yards in the next two games or 88 yards between the next three games to break the record.

He is also 210 rushing yards away from moving up into the fourth spot of the franchise’ All-Time rushing leaders.

He will have an opportunity to showcase his running ability and itch closer to the record book this Saturday, as the Raiders travel to the Steel City on Christmas Eve.

The game against the Steelers kicks off at 8:15 PM ET/5:15 PM PT and can be seen on NFL Network.

