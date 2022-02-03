Josh McDaniels Excited to Coach Derek Carr

Josh McDaniels is coming to an organization that already has a number of tools for success. Perhaps the most important ingredient for the new head coach is the presence of a veteran quarterback in Derek Carr.

Carr, now the longest-tenured quarterback in the AFC, just appeared in his first playoff game in eight seasons with the Raiders after finishing the regular season fifth in the league in total passing yards.

With McDaniels now at the helm and opportunities to improve the roster this offseason, there's reason to believe more postseason trips are in store for Carr and the Raiders.

For now, though, McDaniels is just excited to get to work with the three-time Pro Bowler.

"Derek's impressed me for a long long time," McDaniels said in a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview on Wednesday. "Getting the opportunity to speak to him the other day, you could just sense how important his faith is, his family is, and the game of football. He pours his heart and soul into those three things, and it'll be a really fun experience for me to have the opportunity to continue to build this thing with him as our leader.

"He's certainly capable of doing a lot of great things. He's done them before in his career, and I'm just looking forward to getting to know him -- how he learns the best, what he does, and how we put this thing around him the best way we can to help him be successful and help our team ultimately achieve our goals."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter