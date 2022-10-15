McDaniels Emphasizes Importance of Taking Step Back

It's sometimes important to take a step back in the middle of the season.

Among many purposes of the bye week, one crucial one is to give a players a chance to reset, to recouperate and give a little rest from football during the middle of the season.

"I think whenever we have the bye, whenever they give it to us, it's always the right intentions to just, 'Hey, take your mind and get it away from football for a few minutes here, a few days, and try to regroup and get ready to go," Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said.

Like anything else in life, taking a step away from football is important.

It clears players and coaches minds.

It allows everyone to prepare for the big stretch ahead and to focus better coming back from a couple days off.

"Obviously, we're going to have a long stretch here when we come back," McDaniels said. "So, that's really going to be the goal; find some things we can do better, get our minds off of football for a little bit, allow the players to kind of rest and recover, and then get ready to go and try to play our best football as we go forward."

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1