McDaniels Focused on Getting Team Healthy & Fixing Mistakes

Entering the Bye week for the Las Vegas Raiders, this is the time to get their team healthy, fix some mistakes and hit the hard reset button.

It’s especially important after a one-point loss to their division rivals on Monday Night Football.

"Learning lessons the hard way sucks," Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said regarding the one-point loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. "I think our team realizes you can compete with them, but there's a difference between being in the game and being able to close the game. Those are the lessons we're going to have to learn hopefully soon."

The Silver and Black have some priorities to work on during their bye week.

First thing is to get their players healthy again.

"I think the big thing obviously for us is – first, would be bumps and bruises,” McDaniels said. “We got some guys with bumps and bruises from yesterday. I mean, we're going to need to take some time to make sure that we're healthy as we go into the following week against Houston.”

It’s not just keeping his players healthy though. It’s also improving the team by fixing the mistakes they are making.

McDaniels emphasized that might mean not working on a couple of things that the team is successful on the field.

“You take this short period of time, and you try to evaluate, what are we doing well?” McDaniels said. “Let's keep doing that. What are we not doing well enough that we have to keep doing? And then we have to try to find a solution and see if we can make some progress and improve those things. I think there's always a bucket where you say, 'What are we not doing well enough that maybe we don't need to do anymore?'"

The bye week begins for the Silver and Black.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1