McDaniels: Dylan Parham Off to Great Rookie Start

We’ve always had the moment in our lives where we were the new ones on the block.

Every year, the NFL gets a batch of rookies in that boat.

For Las Vegas Raiders third-round pick Dylan Parham, he got his boots dirty and off to a solid start in his first preseason game.

“Yeah, I mean, for a first game, to play multiple spots like that, I don’t think Dylan was out of position much,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said. “I think the calls when he was at center, I think he was doing a decent job of getting us headed in the right direction there. His communication was pretty good.”

Listed on the roster as a guard, the versatility of a rookie will only come as an asset for the Silver and Black.

With that said, McDaniels says Parham will quickly learn the different tempo of NFL games as Parham dives deeper into his rookie season.

“Like most rookies, once you get into games in our League, it is just a different tempo to the reactions and some of those things, so he’ll see that,” McDaniels said. “A lot of our young guys will see how quickly they need to be able to adjust and react on the field to certain things.”

“But overall, I thought he competed hard, played a lot of different snaps in a lot of different spots, and gained some valuable experience that will make us better as we go forward.”

