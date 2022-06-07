McDaniels: Stidham an Unselfish QB Helping His Teammates

Some fans tend to think backup quarterbacks are just that. Backups.

However, backup quarterbacks can have an influence on the team especially when new management comes to town.

Trading backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham from the New England Patriots to Las Vegas Raiders may have been one of the underrated trades that went under the radar.

Stidham worked with current Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels back in New England when McDaniels was his offensive coordinator.

“Any time you change teams and go somewhere where you're familiar with that, you can kind of skip a step or two,” McDaniels said after OTAs. “Jarett is now coming into a place where he knows the terminology, which is a good thing. It doesn't mean that the performance is always going to be exactly what it needs to be, but it gives you a little bit of a leg up in terms of how quickly you can get to a point where you can function and do all those things.”

The great part of Jarrett is the fact that he doesn’t keep this knowledge to himself. He shares it with his teammates including starting quarterback Derek Carr.

“I think Jarett’s done a tremendous job, too, of sharing, and that's always a big thing,” McDaniels said. “He's very unselfish. He's a great human being and he's a great teammate. So, coming here and giving with his time, whether it's Nick or Chase or Derek, just having open conversations with those guys because he's actually been through this process with the same person who's kind of pushing him in that direction now.”

Furthermore, since a good chunk of the Raiders staff came from New England, Stidham has spent time and worked with a lot of the staff before.

“He's got a familiarity with (Quarterbacks Coach) Bo [Hardegree] and (Offensive Coordinator) Mick [Lombardi], myself, (Offensive Line Coach), Carmen [Bricillo],” McDaniels said. “He's heard some of the terminology. He's been in some of those meetings. He's heard the corrections. So, he's been great in terms of just being able to share information and try to improve the whole group.”

