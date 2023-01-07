Josh McDaniels on What Has Changed Since Week 5 Meeting With Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders had a number of disappointing close losses this season, but Week 5's fall to the Kansas City Chiefs was one of the ones that stung the most.

Looking to bounce back from an 0-3 start, the Raiders were in position to follow their first win of the season up with a victory on the road against one of the best teams in the conference.

Instead, after starting the contest up 17-0, Las Vegas would go on to lose by just a point after failing on a two-point conversion and falling short of field-goal range on the final drive of the contest.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels acknowledged the fact that both teams will be different from that Thursday night game in October when they face off on Saturday for their season finale.

“Obviously, it's a significant portion of the preparation, because we actually have lined up against them before," McDaniels said in his Wednesday press conference. "I do think that there are a lot of things that have changed since then. Players, some things schematically. They've added some players to their roster. We've added some players to ours. They've lost a few players; we've lost a few players. So I think there's definitely some challenges in terms of just getting to know the personnel that's out there now, as opposed to what it was.

"But I definitely think that any time you have previous knowledge of an opponent and you've played against them, especially for the players. They're standing there in front of the guy for 65 plays, three months ago. I mean, so they have some intimate knowledge of the way that they play and how they go about their business. I think it's helpful. It’s not always a precursor of what's going to happen the next game, as we know. The second game of these division rivalries is always a little bit different because you're going to change some things, there's no question about it. So, our focus is going to be on trying to get to know the team they have now, the way they're playing now.

