Josh McDaniels: 'You Want to See Yourself Have Success'

When you're winning, you're doing something right.

That's been a relief for a Las Vegas Raiders team that had been constantly coming up short for weeks.

Doubt begins to creep in at that point, and the process you're trying to develop seems to have little purpose.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels discussed the difference in watching film after a win during his Friday press conference.

"They want to see it work," McDaniels said. "I think all of us when we're growing up and being taught something, whether it's school or playing a competitive sport, you want to see yourself have success. And sometimes I think it's a lot easier to acclimate to what you're being told when you're seeing somebody else do it on video or what have you.

"So there's nothing better than when you get them to have the success, and then that pounds home the process and the message you've been given them. If we do this right, we're probably going to get good results. And so, we've gotten that off and on throughout the course of the season so far, and I think the more we get it, the more contagious it becomes. And guys really are tapped into trying to do the little things right that may give us an advantage."

The Raiders have a tough task of adding onto their latest success when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a team that always presents challenges for the Silver and Black.

But Las Vegas has momentum at a time when it needs it more than ever going into this AFC West showdown.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. EST, 1:25 p.m. PST.

