Skip to main content

Josh McDaniels: 'You Want to See Yourself Have Success'

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels talked about the importance of watching film of a winning performance.

When you're winning, you're doing something right.

That's been a relief for a Las Vegas Raiders team that had been constantly coming up short for weeks.

Doubt begins to creep in at that point, and the process you're trying to develop seems to have little purpose.

Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels discussed the difference in watching film after a win during his Friday press conference.

"They want to see it work," McDaniels said. "I think all of us when we're growing up and being taught something, whether it's school or playing a competitive sport, you want to see yourself have success. And sometimes I think it's a lot easier to acclimate to what you're being told when you're seeing somebody else do it on video or what have you. 

"So there's nothing better than when you get them to have the success, and then that pounds home the process and the message you've been given them. If we do this right, we're probably going to get good results. And so, we've gotten that off and on throughout the course of the season so far, and I think the more we get it, the more contagious it becomes. And guys really are tapped into trying to do the little things right that may give us an advantage."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Raiders have a tough task of adding onto their latest success when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, a team that always presents challenges for the Silver and Black. 

But Las Vegas has momentum at a time when it needs it more than ever going into this AFC West showdown.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. EST, 1:25 p.m. PST.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

In This Article (2)

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Carr cleats
News

Las Vegas Raiders Participating in My Cause My Cleats

By Jairo Alvarado
USATSI_19517209_168390101_lowres
News

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers

By Darin Alexander Baydoun
USATSI_19166240_168390101_lowres (1)
News

Raiders CB Nate Hobbs Activated From Injured Reserve

By Aidan Champion
Josh Jacobs
Silver & Black

Jacobs Gives Raiders What Allen, Daniels Did

By Tom LaMarre
Mack Hollins-5
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: WR Mack Hollins

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Raiders Camp Press Andre James 7_21
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: C Andre James

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RAIDERS ANDREW BILLINGS 120122
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: DT Andrew Billings

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
Zamir White
Silver & Black

From the Raiders' Locker Room: RB Zamir White

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.