Josh McDaniels: 'We've Got Four More Games That We Have Control Over'

The Las Vegas Raiders have experienced the highs and the lows of this season, and unfortunately for them, there have been too many lows that have limited them from being the team they are capable of being.

The Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday night was the fourth game this season the Silver and Black have blown a double-digit lead.

As painful as those losses can be, the only thing the team can do at this points is leave them in the past and focus strictly on what is ahead.

That will ultimately determine the fate of this team, as Las Vegas needs to win all four of its remaining games to even be considered for a playoff spot.

“I mean, none of them feel good," said Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels when he spoke of Thursday's loss during his Friday press conference. "I mean, it's a gut punch. And, God, we've had a few of them where we had a chance and just for whatever reason don't end up getting it closed out. There's been a number of reasons why.

"And so, look, I mean, I think we have a mentally tough group. I think we've handled some adversity this year with a good attitude and the right approach, and that's what we all need to do. We're professionals and they'll have an opportunity to get little rest here and try to get their mind away from things for a few days. And then when it's time to come back, it's time to go back to work. We've got four more games that we have control over, and we will put everything we got into them and see what happens."

The Raiders' late-season climb begins with a matchup against McDaniels' former team, the New England Patriots on Sunday.



Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.