Could Josh McDaniels Last Just One Year?

When the Las Vegas Raiders made the move to bring in famed offensive mind Josh McDaniels as head coach, many thought it was the right move to make.

There were skeptics, though, whether it was because of McDaniels first failed head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos, or because of the job that interim head coach Rich Bisaccia did in helping lead the Raiders to the playoffs last year.

Still, McDaniels said he had learned from the mistakes he made in Denver and helped project the Raiders as being a contender this season.

Well, he may have learned from those mistakes, but it might just be that McDaniels doesn't fit as a head coach.

It's hard to look at it any different when the Raiders have blown four games this season when they have held a lead of 13 or more points.

The Silver and Black aren't a perfect team to say the least, but there is enough talent on this roster to be able to make a run at a playoff spot.

Instead, it feels like that talent is being wasted by a coaching staff that has shown an inability to make needed second-half adjustments.

There have been rumors that the reason Raiders owner Mark Davis won't fire McDaniels is because the loss of money to do so would be too great.

Whether or not that's the case, if Davis does feel that McDaniels isn't the one to lead this team going forward, he must act, or risk more long-term harm to his organizations future.

