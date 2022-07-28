McDaniels: Pro Football HOF Game is a Special Opportunity

There are only so many players and coaches who have played at the Pro Football Hall of Fame game.

The first preseason game which officially gets the ball rolling, this year, it’s contested between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Silver and Black head coach Josh McDaniels says he hasn’t made any decisions about how playing time will be spread apart.

“We're going to try to do what we think we need to do at that point each week,” McDaniels said. “Make the right decision for the team, but we haven't made any big decisions about playing, not playing, how much, how little. I think some of the things we're going to see in practice in the next two weeks will certainly help dictate how we feel about organizing each part of the preseason.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame game adds an extra preseason game for the Raiders and Jaguars.

For a coaching staff, every preseason game is a test of the players on the roster and a vital part of creating the final roster.

“Each game is important,” McDaniels said. “It's a great opportunity for us to make progress as a team to evaluate our players against different competition and different schemes, different players. So, we're looking forward to having an opportunity to do that.”

The fact that both wide receiver Cliff Branch and defensive end Richard Seymour are getting enshrined into the Hall of Fame makes it an even special opportunity for the Raiders organization.

“I really feel like this is a great opportunity for our organization,” McDaniels said. “Certainly, to highlight to the Raider greats that did a lot for our team, a lot for our organization. And I know there's a lot of people who are really excited to see Richard and Cliff be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

The 2022 Hall of Fame Game is scheduled to kick off on Thursday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1