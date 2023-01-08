Recap from Raiders 31-13 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders ended their season on a whimpering note in a blowout loss to the Kansas City Chiefs

So often this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have broken their fans hearts by snatching defeat from the jaws of victory again and again.

At the very least, fans of the Silver and Black didn't have to be stressed about the results of the season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

That probably ended up being a good thing, as the Raiders were dominated by the Chiefs in a 31-13 loss to end what will go down as a hugely disappointing season.

From the jump, it was easy to tell just how far apart these two teams were, both in their coaching and the talent difference between them.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only needed to throw 26 passes and didn't even have to stay in the game by the late stages of the fourth quarter.

Kansas City racked up 168 rushing yards, with the Chiefs offense looking like it was playing with its food for most of the game.

The Chiefs defense didn't look much different, sacking Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham six times, with 2.5 of those coming from defensive tackle Chris Jones.

Quite simply, there was nothing the Raiders could do to make this game go any differently.

This was a team that looked like it was glad for the season to be over, and based on how this year went, it wouldn't seem like any of the Raiders fans would feel any different.

