X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chiefs

Historically, the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs have a long and memorable rivalry, but their meetings in recent years have been pretty one sided.

The Raiders have won one game against the Chiefs since Patrick Mahomes became the Chiefs starting quarterback, and that has to change if they're going to gave any success in the AFC West moving forward.

That could start as soon as Monday, where the Raiders will play the Chiefs in prime-time on Monday Night Football.

For that to happen, the Raiders will need to execute in all phases, and that'll involve some x-factors stepping up for them.

#1: The Raiders defensive tackles

When anyone looks at the Raiders defensive front, what's likely to get the most attention is defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

One group that could play a big role against the Chiefs is the interior of the Raiders defensive line, with players like defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Andrew Billings.

QB's never like dealing with pressure up the middle, and if the Raiders can generate that against the Chiefs strong interior of their offensive line, that could go a long way in keeping Mahomes on his heels.

There's also the issue of stopping the Chiefs improved running game, which the Raiders defensive tackles will also need to play a big part in.

#2: Josh Jacobs

It's a common strategy for any opponent of the Chiefs to want to keep the ball out of Mahomes and the Chiefs offenses hands as much as possible.

For the Raiders to do this, they need running back Josh Jacobs to continue playing at the Pro Bowl level he showed he still possessed last week against the Denver Broncos.

If he can have a similar performance like his 144-yard and two touchdown outing, the Raiders will have the best chance at dictating the tempo of the game.

