K.J. Wright Says Raiders Are Best Team in the AFC West

NFL linebacker K.J. Wright said the Kansas City Chiefs are no longer the best in the AFC West.

The Raiders will be competing in one of, if not the best, divisions in the NFL this season.

For many seasons, the AFC West has belonged to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have held the division title for six-straight seasons, which included back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl, one of which resulted in a victory.

The Chiefs have not fallen off the mountain yet, but with such a stacked division that has improved throughout this offseason, the question as to whether Kansas City will be dethroned is far from outlandish.

K.J. Wright, who played linebacker for Las Vegas last season, weighed in on the discussion on NFL Total Access. He believes the division no longer goes through Kansas City, but rather the Silver and Black.

"[W]hen I look at the offseason they put together, I didn't like it," Wright said of the Chiefs. "Letting Tyreek Hill leave that building is going to take some time to overcome. You cannot just let him leave the building, expect to still be No. 1 in that division. Who's No. 1 is going to be the Las Vegas Raiders. That's who I have as No. 1.

"And when you look at the offseason they put together, bringing in Josh McDaniels -- he is a quarterback guru. He has the blueprint to get guys to the Super Bowl -- and when you pair him with Derek Carr and you bring Derek Carr's favorite weapon in in Davante Adams, I cannot wait to see those guys go to work this year."

Wright then dove into the Raiders' defense.

"[They] bring in THE best -- in my opinion- pass rusher Chandler Jones, pairing him with Maxx Crosby, it's going to be a fun team to watch," Wright said. "And so the Raiders are No. 1 in this division."

The veteran linebacker may be a little biased, having just been a part of the Raiders impressive playoff run in the 2021 season, but he gives strong points.

Regardless, the all-around battle in this division will be one for fans to watch. As of now, all four teams have the rosters to attain a playoff berth.

