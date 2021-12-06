AFC West Week 14 Preview

Kansas City Chiefs continue to prove its case as the best team in the AFC West.

The Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs each won Sunday, while the Raiders and Denver Broncos lost to put themselves at the bottom of the division. The race for the No. 1 spot is still tight, and there's still a lot of football to be played.

Here's what to look for in Week 14:

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

The Raiders lost in heartbreaking fashion to the Washington Football Team on Sunday. While they could have been just a few executed plays away from a victory, they put themselves in the position they had fought to battle back from. Rushing for merely 76 yards and only being able to convert on two out of eight opportunities on third down just simply is not a winning recipe.

Kansas City, on the other hand, comes off a big-time win over its division rival, the Denver Broncos. Though the Chiefs were held to just 267 total yards on offense, it was their defense that led the charge, limiting Denver to just nine points while committing three turnovers.

Despite its offensive play on Sunday, Kansas City is still third in the league in total offense with an average of over 400 yards per game. The Raiders, meanwhile, remain in the top 10 in the category with nearly 380 total offensive yards per game.

Las Vegas is second in the league in passing offense, while Kansas City is third.

Next Sunday's showdown is bound to be an offensive battle, and as the regular season continues to dwindle with every passing contest, Las Vegas is in desperate need to play its best football of the season from here on out.

New York Giants at Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers come off a dominant 19-point win-over in the quarterback duel between Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow. It wasn't the prettiest game on offense between the two teams, but ultimately, it was the early turnovers committed by Cincinnati and big plays from Herbert that dug the Bengals the hole they were never able to climb out of.

The Giants enter next Sunday's matchup coming off a loss to the Miami Dolphins. New York was only able to put up nine points on just 250 total yards on offense.

It's safe to say that Los Angeles has all the tools needed to conquer New York, and honestly, it should do so soundly. This will be one of those games that the Chargers simply need to win to stay in contention for the top spot in the division.

Detroit Lions at Denver Broncos

Denver will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Chiefs, but the Lions are certainly not a team to be overlooked, despite what their record shows. The majority of Detroit's matchups this season have come down to the wire.

The Broncos are one of those teams that can beat anyone but also lose to anyone they shouldn't.

Don't be surprised if this game is a close contest.

