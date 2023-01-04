Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going up against the favorite for NFL MVP on Saturday in quarterback Patrick Mahomes

The Las Vegas Raiders wasted a 17-0 lead in their first meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs when they had a much healthier team.

Now at the end of the season, the Chiefs won't hold anything back in their quest to capture the No.1 seed in the AFC.

That should be especially true on offense, where Kansas City ranks first in the NFL in both points and total yards per game.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be putting the finishing touches on what could be an MVP season.

To date, Mahomes has completed 67 percent of his passes for 5,048 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

It's the best season he's had since he won MVP in 2018, and has been fueled by an offense that's featured wider variety of weapons.

The Chiefs found a duo that works at running back in leading rusher Isiah Pacheco and veteran Jerick McKinnon, who's scored eight touchdowns in his last five games.

As for Mahomes receiving threats, tight end Travis Kelce continues to be the standard bearer of his position despite now entering his mid-30s.

He had a season-high four touchdowns in the first game against the Raiders, and will have the opportunity to set a new single-season best mark for catches on Saturday.

With the Raiders having put multiple key defenders on Injured Reserve recently, there won't be any margin of error if they hope to have a chance on defense.

