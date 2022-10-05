Previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Offense

After trading multi-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, there was a wait and see approach being applied to the Kansas City Chiefs offense.

Would the Chiefs be able to adjust and have the same explosiveness without Hill, and would there be growing pains during the season?

So far, it seems that the Chiefs have adjusted just fine, ranking second in the NFL in yards per game and fourth in points scored.

It's come despite the Chiefs actually having a lower rate of 20-plus yard plays to begin this season as compared to last.

That hasn't mattered, though, as Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has put more emphasis on running the ball and using multiple tight ends more.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been a prime benefactor, having scored five touchdowns and has averaged six yards a touch.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has continued looking like the best quarterback in football, tied for first in the NFL in touchdown passes with 11.

They have one of the better offensive lines in the NFL to rely on, with three-time Pro Bowler Orlando Brown Jr. at left tackle and center Creed Humphrey and guards Joe Thuney and Trey Smith making up a high-rated interior trio.

They don't have a No.1 type receiver without Hill, but veterans like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have played key roles in offenses before.

It probably doesn't matter to have a No.1 wideout when you have a tight end that can fill that spot just as easily in Travis Kelce.

Already one of the most prolific tight ends in NFL history, Kelce is currently Pro Football Focus's top-rated tight end, and is working on what would be his seventh-consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards.

He's already has more than enough success going up against the Las Vegas Raiders, having 100 yards or more five times in the team's last 10 meetings.

That's what needs to change for the Raiders to have any sustainable success against the Chiefs.

They can't allow the Chiefs stars to feel like they can get whatever play they want. They need to make them earn their way on offense.

