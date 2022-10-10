Kansas City Chiefs Ready for Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' record of 1-3 does not reflect what the team is capable of and the Kansas City Chiefs are well aware of it.

When it comes to Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, it starts with the deep relationship he and quarterback Derek Carr has from their time back at Fresno State.

"That guy's a pretty good football player and he has a relationship with the quarterback that goes back further than the National Football League, all the way to college,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said.

"Definitely a game-wrecker type of player,” Chiefs safety Justin Reid said. “Need to know where he is at all times."

Tight end Darren Waller is also someone to Chiefs are staying alert for.

"He is all the attributes of a tight end that any team in the league would love to have. Athletic,” Chiefs Justin Reid said. “Really plays more like a wide receiver. Can make all the catches, runs vertical routes, runs short routes. They feature him in the red zone and in their short yardage. He's a go-to target for Derek Carr."

But the focus is not just on the Silver and Black’s offense.

The Chiefs are keeping especially a close eye on defensive end Maxx Crosby, defensive end Chandler Jones and safety Johnathan Abram, due to all three of them being a big threat on the field.

"Those guys have the right temperament and right attitude,” Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. “Those guys bring some energy, and they bring some juice. That's not disrespecting the other eight starters. I just know when those guys are going, that whole entire defense and that whole entire team are going."

The Raiders take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium tonight at 5:15 PM PDT / 8:15 PM PDT on Monday Night Football.

