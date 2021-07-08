Raiders Roster Evaluation: Keelan Doss

Third-year wideout Keelan Doss will be competing for one of the last available spots on the Las Vegas Raiders receiver depth chart

The 2021 NFL Draft is well behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into training camp.

Wide receiver Keelan Doss has been working and biding his time the last two seasons for the opportunity to stick as one of the Raiders' top receivers.

Year three in the league might just end up being the charm, or it could end in him being released if he can't break into a competitive receiver room.

Doss did have a chance to start with the Raiders back in 2019, when he started two games of the eight he was active in.

Overall, he only had 14 targets, converting those to 11 catches for 133 yards but with no touchdowns.

The Raiders signed him to a one-year, $675,000 contract, but he largely spent 2020 on the Raiders practice squad, only being active for one game all season.

He's going to have maybe the deepest receiver core to compete with this season.

Incumbents like Henry Ruggs III, Hunter Renfrow, and Bryan Edwards, and free-agent additions John Brown and Willie Snead IV will all be in the mix for starting spots.

That doesn't even include other returning receivers like Zay Jones and Marcell Ateman, and the Raiders only usually carried five or six receivers on the main roster last season.

It's likely going to be a tight race to the end of training camp, one that if Doss wins, he'll have proven he belongs.

