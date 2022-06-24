Raiders' Opponents Ranked: WRs, No. 5

We look at ranking the top-five opposing wide receivers the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In making back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include facing some of the NFL's best wide receivers.

Several young and up-and-coming wideouts could have made this list, but when looking at Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers, consistency goes a long way.

That's been the perfect way to describe Allen's play the last five seasons, as it's become easy to pencil him in for 100 or more catches every year.

He's reached that threshold in four of the last five years, with his 509 total receptions the most in the NFL over that period.

Allen also ranks fifth in receiving yards over that same time, reaching 1,100 or more yards in four of the last five years.

It's been a great stretch for Allen, who looked like his career could be beset by injuries after playing in only nine combined games between 2015 and 2016.

He's made five straight Pro Bowls since and has been a steadying hand as the Chargers transitioned at quarterback from Philip Rivers to Justin Herbert.

Allen also has proven to be the perfect running mate for the more explosive Mike Williams, constantly burning coverages underneath while Williams makes his living downfield.

With or without Williams, Allen would likely still prove to be a significant challenge for the Raiders' secondary.

He actually didn't have that big of an impact in the team's games last season, with Allen finishing with no more than 52 yards in either game and not scoring a touchdown.

Even with those lackluster numbers, the Raiders can't afford to take him lightly, as he profiles to be part of a top-tier offense in LA.

Allen is still very much in his prime at 30 years old, and with having a more nuanced style as a receiver, should be able to remain effective as he starts to get further into his 30s.

Allen will remain a thorn for the Raiders to deal with for a long time to come, and it's up to the silver and black to figure out how they're going to contain him going forward.

