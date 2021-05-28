Raiders Roster Evaluation: Kendal Vickers

A former undrafted free agent, Kendal Vickers, was able to stick with the Las Vegas Raiders for 15 games last season.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

Good NFL teams are often ones that are able to key contributors in the later rounds of the NFL Draft or even among undrafted free agents.

It's still to be seen whether defensive tackle Kendal Vickers will end up being that kind of player, but he at least has the opportunity to prove it.

Vickers got that opportunity last season, when the former Tennessee Volunteer was active for 15 games and had two starts.

In those games, Vickers finished with 10 combined tackles and two sacks while playing less than 30 percent of the Raiders' defensive snaps.

The numbers aren't eye-popping, and that's also reflected in his overall grade from Pro Football Focus, where he ranked 113th among eligible defensive tackles.

In a bigger role, though, who's to say that Vickers can't improve on those numbers and emerge as a legitimate rotational player for the Raiders at defensive tackle.

Vickers and Johnathan Hankins are among the few returning defensive tackles for the Raiders, potentially giving him a leg up in getting more playing time.

The Raiders need people to step up for their defense this upcoming season, and Vickers being among them would only give him and the Raiders better value.

Tell us what you think when you make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKud1, @BaydounDarin