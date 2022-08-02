Coach Polamalu Gives Update on Running Back Room

The Las Vegas Raiders have a large room of talented running backs, both young and old.

Running back coach Kennedy Polamalu said he's been impressed with what the group has displayed at training camp so far.

"It's coming together," Polamalu said at media availability on Monday. "They're working hard, and they got a great attitude and that's the fun part. Still working the details and execution, and when we get consistent -- and that's what we're striving for: be consistent. And it's happening. Every day they're starting to stack plays together and then stack days. I'm excited to watch this group work."

Polamalu had high praise for RB Kenyan Drake, a veteran who will be playing his second season for the Silver and Black.

"[He's] smart," Polamalu said. "All of them, smart ball players. There's a savvy vet. And just learning the new terminology, and he's picked it up pretty good. He's working hard at it, trying to be detailed. And it's just the new language for a lot of the guys. But they're working hard and they're helping each other. And the more they talk about it, the better that it happens for them."

The 12-year NFL coach also had positive things to say about Las Vegas' fourth-round pick out of Georgia, Zamir White.

"[He's] tough; really good contact balance in the days that he's in pads," Polamalu said. "And having him here for OTAs and minicamp, you can see growth in a new system."

Polamalu said there is not yet an official rotation set for the group for Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

"We're still talking," he said. "Working through, but they're all excited [for] that opportunity if they get 10 plays, if they get 30, if they get no plays; they're going to have a mindset that they're going to be ready to go [for the] preseason, and we'll go from there."

This visit will be Polamalu's second-straight trip to the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week, as he went to see his nephew, Troy Polamalu, be inducted last year.

"Last year on Saturday at this time, I was there [at the] Hall of Fame and it was unbelievable, so I'm excited to go back there," Kennedy Polamalu said.

