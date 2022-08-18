Kenyan Drake Speaks on His Versatility as a Running Back

The Las Vegas Raiders running back room is the most competitive it has been in years.

It would seem as though Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be returning to his role at the starting position, but the second string spot is still wide open.

Last season, it was Raiders running back Kenyan Drake who held that spot, but after getting just nine carries over the last two preseason games, there's reason to believe one of the new additions could be inheriting the role as the backup.

Drake rushed for nine yards on five carries in the Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars before following it up with a 15-yard rushing performance on four touches in Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Vikings. The running back also recorded 17 yards on two receptions in the win over Minnesota.

Of course, when it comes to the preseason, a low number of reps can mean a number of things.

Zamir White was called on to run the ball 10 times in the Hall of Fame Game and Brittain Brown carried the ball 14 times on Sunday. This could very well be because Raiders coach Josh McDaniels wants to get his rookie running backs an abundance of carries in the preseason so they can become familiar with live NFL game experience.

Raider Maven's own Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. caught up with Drake following Sunday's game.

The video of the interview can be viewed above, while the transcript can be read below:

Q: For a guy like you that can do so many different things, -- you're extremely versatile, Josh McDaniels is always preaching versatility -- is this system custom-made for a Kenyan Drake?

Kenyan Drake: "I would love to go out there and and just do whatever I can to help this team win games, as cliché as that sounds. Versatility is my namesake being a three-down, every down back. Third down and generally short yardage, I feel like at the end of the day, if my number's called, I go out there and I make a play."

Drake played in 12 games and made two starts for Las Vegas last season. He registered a total of 254 rushing yards and 291 receiving yards on the year.

This followed a season in which Drake served as the starting running back for the Arizona Cardinals. He rushed for 955 yards and tallied 137 receiving yards that season.

