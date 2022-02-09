Raiders Draft Prospect: Kenyon Green

The Texas A&M offensive lineman showed the ability to get the job down at multiple positions in college.

If there's one thing on the Las Vegas Raiders offseason agenda that's a must-need to be addressed, it's overhauling their offensive line.

After letting go of multiple veterans last offseason, the direction to go with a younger group backfired and saw the Raiders O-line struggle mightily.

There will be options in free agency to look at for upgrades, but this year's NFL Draft also presents choices like Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

A two-time consensus All-American, Green wore many hats this season for the Aggies.

While he does have the majority of his experience playing either guard spot, Green started at least one game at every position other than center last year.

Green showed the ability to get the job done no matter where he was lined up, finishing as Pro Football Focus's 24th highest rated guard last season.

He plays with a physical style to lends well to run blocking, showing good power at the point of attack.

He has strong hands that allow him to redirect interior rushers, and showed he had the athleticism to make blocks on the move and stay with his man even if he gets redirected.

Green's effort is also never in question, as he always is looking for someone to block.

He will need to work on his technique, specifically when it comes to his hand placement on blocks and working on using his hands to get in better leverage positions.

With that said, Green has the traits and track record of versatility to be a successful starting guard if he can clean up his technique.

That kind of ability would suit the Raiders well, as they could be looking at needing multiple new starters on their O-line for next season.

