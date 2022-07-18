Raiders' Opponents Ranked: ERs, No.2

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders will see some of the best pass rushers in the NFL while navigating that schedule this season.

To simplify this round of rankings, we'll be including both 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, as they both fill the same roles in their team's defenses as edge rushers.

If you just base this list off of last season, it's unlikely that star edge rusher Khalil Mack would rank very high.

The former Raider endured the worst season of his career, only playing in seven games and having just six sacks as a result.

It didn't stop the Los Angeles Chargers from trading two NFL Draft picks back in March to bring in Mack alongside their own star defensive end, Joey Bosa.

That's because, outside of last season, Mack has continually been one of the best defensive players in the league.

It's hard to argue that status when you've won a Defensive Player of the Year award, and have six Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro selections to go with it.

Since Mack was drafted back in 2014, he has the fifth-most sacks in the NFL with 76.5.

That includes four double-digit sack seasons, although Mack hasn't had one since 2018.

That doesn't mean he hasn't been getting to the quarterback, as he had 76 combined QB pressures when he was fully healthy in 2019 and 2020.

He's also continued to be a big-time force against the run, having PFF's highest run-defense grade over the past two seasons (90.6).

That's why in 2020, PFF had Mack ranked as the best edge defender in the NFL that season.

Being only one season removed from that level of performance, it won't be shocking to see Mack rebound in Los Angeles.

The motivation should be high, considering that he'll now be able to go up against the Raiders twice a year.

It's a reality that fans of the silver and black have dread of since the team traded Mack back in 2018.

