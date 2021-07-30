Reflecting on Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson’s 2020 season

Sports Illustrated home
Reflecting on Daniel Carlson’s 2020 season

The future is bright for the 26-year-old Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson.
Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is approaching Week 1 carrying high expectations after an impressive showing last season.

In the 2020-2021 season, Carlson was nearly perfect, making 33 of 35 field goals, good for fourth place in the league in total field goals made. This included a flawless 4 of 4 made field goals from 50-plus yards.

One of the kicker’s most memorable games came in Week 8 in a win over the Cleveland Browns. He made three field goals, as he helped secure a 16-6 victory.

Perhaps Carlson’s most notable achievement of the season was when he passed former Raider kicker Sebastian Janikowski’s franchise record for a single-season point total.

Carlson was recognized for his performances in the month of January, as he earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors.

The kicker’s recent success followed a rough journey in the NFL. Drafted out of Auburn in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings, Carlson served as the starting kicker to start the season. However, after missing two crucial field goals in an overtime game against the Green Bay Packers, he was waived by the team.

The Raiders gave him a fresh start, and he has not looked back since. Fans should feel thankful that the organization took a chance on Carlson.

Jon Gruden’s load of new offensive weapons surrounding Derek Carr will be heavily relied on to put points on the board this season. But fortunately for Las Vegas, there aren’t many kickers ahead of Carlson who can be counted on as a solid fallback. 

