Taking a Look at Kris Richard’s Resume

Another contender for the defensive coordinator opening in Las Vegas is former Raider Kris Richard.

With the new defensive coordinator search well underway in Las Vegas, it’s a good time to take a deeper dive into the candidates up for the defensive coordinator job for the Raiders.

Today we take a look at what’s another top contender for the defensive coordinator job, Kris Richard.

Richard has actually been out of a coaching job for a couple of seasons, his last job as the Cowboys defensive backs and passing game coordinator back in the 2018=19 season.

He has experience as a defensive coordinator back in 2015-2017 and has experience working alongside another contender for the Raiders defensive coordinator job, Gus Bradley’s tenure with Pete Carroll in Seattle.

While Richard himself does not have a direct connection with the Raiders, he has worked with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli back in his days with the Cowboys.

If Richard doesn’t get the new defensive coordinator job, it’s a possibility that he might still end up in Las Vegas as a defensive backs coach if Bradley gets hired, due to the aforementioned experience together back with the Seahawks.

Richard himself is also a former NFL player, picked up in the third round by the Seahawks. Out of USC, he played for the Raiders back in 2007 before his retirement as a player.

In other words, Richard already checks the Raider Nation checkmark fans are constantly looking for. However, it’s yet to be determined whether Richard will be a better fit as a defensive coordinator, assistant coach, or perhaps Las Vegas isn’t the place for him right now.

Raider Nation will find out soon enough.

