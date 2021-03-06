Raiders Releasing Left Guard Richie Incognito

The salary cap is continuing to force the Las Vegas Raiders to make personnel cuts.

The latest in the round of releases includes left guard Richie Incognito.

Ian Rapoport was the first to report on Incognito’s release.

Incognito is said to be 100 percent healthy and ready to play at a moment’s notice.

Incognito’s release saves the Raiders $5.475 million of the salary cap for the 2021 season.

His release follows the news of guard Gabe Jackson’s release from the Silver and Black. Jackson’s release saves $9.6 million against the salary cap.

In total, the two guards' release opens up just over $15 million against the salary cap.

With that said, two major players on the offensive line gone leave a big opening gap for the Silver and Black.

One player who could fill the open gap is Denzelle Good, who is set to be a free agent this season.

Good filled in at Incognito’s left guard when needed last season.

The other option at the moment is guard John Simpson. With very limited time on the field so far, there really is no evidence suggesting that Simpson is the right fit for the job.

However, there is still a possibility that Incognito might re-sign with the Raiders at a lower price if he decides to stay with the Silver and Black.

Either way, as of right now, the Raiders have some openings they need fill.

