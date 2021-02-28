NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Where Does LB Cory Littleton Fit In Gus Bradley’s Defense?

Cory Littleton struggled to play in Paul Guenther's scheme last season. With Gus Bradley at the helm, Littleton might play better this season
Here’s a question that I have been thinking about recently.

Where does linebacker Cory Littleton fit in with Gus Bradley’s defense?

For context, Littleton was considered one of the worst linebackers in the NFL for most of the year last season with the Las Vegas Raiders.

But you still have to give Littleton credit for improving his play on the field.

According to Pro Football Focus, “Littleton did start to pick things up a bit over the back half of the year after returning from the COVID-19 list and started to gain more familiarity with the defense. His 66.2 overall grade over the final six weeks of the year marked a definite improvement over the 36.7 grade he produced in his first eight games with the team.”

Yet, it wasn’t completely Littleton’s fault as he didn’t fit in to former defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s scheme.

With that said, linebacker Nicholas Morrow was favored instead of the free-agent arrival Littleton because Morrow played better in Guenther’s scheme.

With Bradley set to run a Cover 3 defense, Littleton will have yet another opportunity to prove that he’s valuable and the scheme fits him well alongside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski.

