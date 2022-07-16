Skip to main content

Raiders’ Defensive Coaching Staff: LB Coach Antonio Pierce

Antonio Pierce joins the Raiders as their next linebackers coach. He previously served in multiple coaching positions with Arizona State.

After previewing all of the Las Vegas Raiders opponents for the 2022 season, we’re shifting gears and looking into the coaching staff for the Silver and Black.

We continue the series by previewing the defensive staff for the Raiders.

Linebackers Coach Antonio Pierce

Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham gains linebackers coach Antonio Pierce this offseason, joining the Silver and Black for his first season.

It’s also Pierce’s first coaching job in the NFL.

Before, Pierce coached for four seasons with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He originally started as a linebackers coach/recruiting coordinator from 2018 to 2019 before receiving a promotion to associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach in 2020.

Last season, Pierce served as the associate head coach/defensive coordinator for ASU.

Pierce also brings nine years of NFL experience with him, having played for Washington from 2011 to 2004 and finishing off his career with the New York Giants, from 2005 to 2009.

A big focus for Pierce with the linebackers is the different schemes, defensive setups and audibles that come with a multiple defense like Graham’s system.

That’s one of the major focuses for Pierce when coaching his linebackers.

“You got to be able to talk, got to be able to communicate,” Pierce said. “You got have your eyes open. It's one of those deals where you're in charge of a lot as a middle linebacker, or as a linebacker in general in this defense, and I think the backers overall have really taken on that ownership of the team being that vocal leader.”

“And not just the captain part, I'm talking about getting guys lined up, fixing it when it's messed up. I think what Pat has brought to the table is something that's going to make all of us better because you're always thinking, right? You're always kind of just, ‘OK, what's next? What's next?’ And once that happens, everybody becomes a sponge, right? And everybody wants more information, and that makes the dialog in the room greater.”

