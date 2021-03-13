Raiders Clear Additional $7.1 million in Salary Cap

By restructuring both linebackers Nick Kwiatkoski and Cory Littleton's contracts, the Raiders opened up $7.1 million in additional cap space

The Raiders cleared an additional $7.1 million in salary-cap space.

This time around, no one was released. Instead, both contracts with linebackers Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski were reworked.

Restructuring Kwiatkoski’s contract opened up $2.7 million in cap space while Littleton’s restructure opened up $4.4 million in cap space.

In total, an additional $7.1 million was opened up in cap space.

The move follows the release of safety Lamarcus Joyner, guard Richie Incognito and wide receiver Tyrell Williams. Offensive tackle Trent Brown will be traded to the New England Patriots, which opens up additional cap space.

Guard Gabe Jackson is also expected to be released by the Raiders.

As of March 10, the NFL released the salary cap for the 2021 season.

The cap is set at $182.5 million.

It is $2.5 million more than what was expected.

Even then, this is down from last year’s salary cap, where the cap was set at $198.2 million

Teams throughout the league have been releasing players or restricting player contracts.

The Raiders have joined in on the trend with the recent move of restricting both Littleton and Kwiatkoski’s contracts.

With all releases, trades and contract restructure accounted for, the Raiders currently have just under $40 million in open cap room to work with.

The Raiders' needs will lie heavily on the offensive line and the entirety of the defense.

Now Raider Nation waits to see where general manager Mike Mayock decides to invest.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter, @HikaruKudo1