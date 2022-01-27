Moehrig Lone Raiders Rookie to PFWA 2021 All-Rookie Team

Safety Tre’von Moehrig has a lot to be proud of.

Moehrig is the lone Las Vegas Raiders to be selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2021 All-Rookie Team.

The 22-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Silver and Black after winning the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award at TCU.

As a rookie, Moehrig started in all 17 games at free safety and played nearly 99.5 percent of defensive snaps. That was the most defensive snaps played by any defensive player on the Raiders.

In his rookie season, Moehrig booked 55 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception. He owned a 73.3 PFF grade and was selectioned to the PFF All-Rookie Team.

"It was a great season. I had a lot of fun, learned a lot from the guys and the coaches," Moehrig said. "Really just enjoyed the moment of each day, each practice, each game. ... Overall, I loved it and it's just making me hungrier for this next season."

