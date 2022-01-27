Skip to main content
Player(s)
Trevon Moehrig
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders

Moehrig Lone Raiders Rookie on PFWA 2021 All-Rookie Team

Las Vegas Raiders rookie Tre'von Moehrig makes the PFWA 2021 All-Rookie Team.

Safety Tre’von Moehrig has a lot to be proud of.

Moehrig is the lone Las Vegas Raiders to be selected to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2021 All-Rookie Team.

The 22-year-old was drafted in the second round by the Silver and Black after winning the 2020 Jim Thorpe Award at TCU.

As a rookie, Moehrig started in all 17 games at free safety and played nearly 99.5 percent of defensive snaps. That was the most defensive snaps played by any defensive player on the Raiders.

Read More

In his rookie season, Moehrig booked 55 tackles, six pass deflections and one interception. He owned a 73.3 PFF grade and was selectioned to the PFF All-Rookie Team.

"It was a great season. I had a lot of fun, learned a lot from the guys and the coaches," Moehrig said. "Really just enjoyed the moment of each day, each practice, each game. ... Overall, I loved it and it's just making me hungrier for this next season."

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

Josh Jacobs Buffalo 1
The Black Hole+

Jacobs Has Strong Start on Raiders All-Time Rushing List

1 hour ago
Daxton Hill MICH
GM Report

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Daxton Hill, Michigan Wolverines

1 hour ago
USATSI_16978148_168390101_lowres
News

Moehrig Lone Raiders Rookie to PFWA 2021 All-Rookie Team

5 hours ago
P winfrey
News

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17391165_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Top SI's Head Coaching Vacancy Rankings

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17437013_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Draft Prospects: Desmond Ridder

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_17512301_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Season Review: Alex Leatherwood

Jan 26, 2022
USATSI_10408000_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Request Interview with Buccaneers John Spytek

Jan 26, 2022