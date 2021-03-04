Long Snapper Trent Sieg Resigns With the Raiders

Long Snapper Trent Sieg has resigned to a three-year contract with the Raiders.

Sieg originally came to the Raiders in Week 2 of the 2018 season. He was with the Baltimore Ravens before his arrival to the Silver and Black.

Since then, Sieg has appeared in 47 consecutive games as the Raider’s long snapper.

Last season, Sieg assisted placekicker Daniel Carlson to a franchise-record 144 points, which also tied an NFL high.

The season prior, Sieg helped in rookie punter AJ Cole’s campaign, helping set rookie records for punting average, net average and punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Before the NFL, Sieg was a four-year player at Colorado State. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound long snapper is a native of Eaton, Colorado.

