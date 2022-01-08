Raiders, Chargers Injury Reports Released

The final injury reports for the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers have been released.

For both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers this week, having as many fully healthy players as possible will be big with a playoff spot on the line.

The Raiders could be getting back their full lineup on offense this week as tight end Darren Waller is questionable for the game.

Raiders head coach Rich Bisaccia said that if Waller does suit up, he'll be monitored throughout the game.

"If he does go and play for us, we're certainly going to be cognizant of where his cardio is and take as much information from him, not only in the game, but we have from practice as well, to the reps he gets," Bisaccia said.

Other than Waller, the Raiders have three other players with designations heading into the game.

Running back Josh Jacobs is questionable because of an injury to his ribs, while defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and cornerback Casey Hayward are questionable with back and ankle injuries, respectively.

For the Chargers, they have the luxury of none of their key players being listed on this week's report.

The only designations they have is for defensive lineman Joe Gaziano, who is out because of an ankle injury, and linebacker Drue Tranquill being questionable due to his own ankle injury.

Against a fully healthy Chargers squad, it could make all the difference if the Raiders were able to have Waller finally return.

Quarterback Derek Carr has found success with receivers Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones as his top targets, but getting his safety blanket back would be a big boon for the Raiders offense.

