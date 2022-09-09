Skip to main content

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chargers

These are the x-factors that could swing the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers

At the start of any NFL season, it can be hard to know what to expect with so many unknowns entering a new year. 

That includes the potential x-factors that could be the difference in a team winning and losing, and plenty of those exist in the opening tilt between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers. 

#1: The Raiders offensive line 

It may be an obvious one to start with, but how the Raiders perform up front on offense will be a big factor in how successful they can be on Sunday. 

Having to go up against two All-Pro defensive ends in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will present arguably the biggest challenge that the Raiders face all season. 

The right side of the Raiders o-line in particular will be one to watch, with new starters Lester Cotton Sr. and Jermaine Eluemunor having no time to settle in to their spots before they face such a daunting challenge. 

#2: Tight end Darren Waller 

The Raiders received good news last week when Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller returned to practice after being out of much of training camp with a hamstring injury. 

He's since said that he's ready to play in Week 1, and that'll give the Raiders their full complement of weapons against the Chargers. 

More importantly for the silver and black, it'll give them a big mismatch against the Chargers linebacking corps. 

It's the middle of the Chargers defense that stands out as the weakest unit they have, and it sets up Waller to have the biggest day of all of the Raiders receivers. 

#3: The Chargers run defense 

As we've previously covered, the Chargers defense was liable to give up high point totals last season. 

What was seen as their weakest aspect was their run defense, which finished ranked a lowly 30th in the NFL. 

The Chargers have made additions to their defensive line with the purpose of making them more stout against the run, but nothing is guaranteed, especially before the start of the season. 

If the Raiders are able to find success on the ground, it can also help in slowing down the Chargers pass rush, giving more time for quarterback Derek Carr to make plays downfield. 

