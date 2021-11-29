AFC West Week 13 Preview

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos win in Week 12 to tie themselves with the Los Angeles Chargers.

There is now a three-way tie for second place in the AFC West. With the Raiders' and Denver Broncos' wins in Week 12, they, along with the Los Angeles Chargers, are all tied at 6-5. The Kansas City Chiefs still lead the way at 7-4.

Here's what to look for from the division in Week 13:

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver comes off a surprising sound 28-13 victory over the Chargers. The Broncos defense held Los Angeles to 13 points, plus a mere 72 rushing yards.

Denver, on the other hand, dominated on the ground, rushing for 147 yards and two scores from running back Javonte Williams and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Kansas City will have home-field advantage in Sunday's game, while it also comes off a rested bye week. In the Chiefs' last outing, the defense held the Dallas Cowboys to nine points, a season-low.

Denver is an inconsistent team on offense, and a face-off with a Chiefs team that has allowed only 23 points in their last two games does not exactly sound promising.

A win for the Broncos would be a significant one, though, as it would put Denver in a first-place tie in the division.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cincinnati Bengals

Despite the lack of scoring from Los Angeles' offense on Sunday, quarterback sensation Justin Herbert threw for over 300 yards for the second game in a row. Concurrently, wide receiver Keenan Allen attained his fourth-straight game with 80-plus receiving yards.

Cincinnati comes off a dominating win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow was 20-for-24 on passing with 190 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, the Bengals' defense held the Steelers' rushing to only 51 yards.

Cincinnati running back Joe Mixon was the ultimate factor in the Bengals' victory, though, having rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

It will be a showdown between the two best quarterbacks of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Los Angeles also will be playing for a share of first place in the AFC West.

