Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders have gave fans a reason to watch again with winning their last two games, and they have the chance to go for three on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

We'll have the biggest keys for the Raiders to make that three-game winning streak a reality, and final predictions for the game.

Which team will turnovers be the story for?

Despite the Raiders being only 4-7 on the season currently, turnovers haven't been their biggest Achilles heel, having actually given up the fewest in the NFL this season.

On the other hand, while their defense overall hasn't helped the Chargers much, they are a top-10 unit in the league in turnovers forced.

A big reason the Raiders lost the first game between the two teams was because quarterback Derek Carr threw three interceptions.

If the silver and black can play a clean game offensively, they should be in a position to put up points throughout.

Can Nate Hobbs be a needed spark?

Despite only being in his second year in the NFL, cornerback Nate Hobbs has already established himself as one of the best players on the Raiders defense.

He's slated to return on Sunday after being out since Week 5 due to injury, and it couldn't come soon enough for the Raiders 26th ranked scoring defense.

Hobbs is the kind of player that can make a play from anywhere on the field, and that ability will be needed against the Chargers own playmakers on offense.

Final Score: Raiders 24, Chargers 21

