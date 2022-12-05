Recap from Raiders 27-20 Win

For the second year in a row, the Las Vegas Raiders are going to have the last word in their rivalry with the Los Angeles Chargers.

That's after the silver and black beat the Bolts 27-20 in Las Vegas, where some of the Raiders biggest stars showed out.

It didn't start off well, with the Chargers staking a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.

The Raiders had turnovers on two of their first three drives on offense, including a pick-six from Chargers cornerback Bryce Callahan.

That would be the only touchdown the Chargers scored, though, until late in the fourth quarter, as the Raiders controlled most of the middle portion of this game.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr would end up completing just 53 percent of his passes, but he made the ones he did hit count.

Take his two touchdowns to wide receiver Davante Adams, who had what seemed like an effortless eight catches for 177 yards.

The Raiders also took pleasure in letting running back Josh Jacobs impose his will, taking 26 carries for 144 rushing yards and a touchdown, all while averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Credit is also very much due for the Raiders defense, which sacked Chargers QB Justin Herbert five times.

Defensive end Chandler Jones had three of those sacks, as he finally looked like the All-Pro of old that the Raiders thought they were getting this year when they signed him.

Now on a three-game winning streak, the Raiders find themselves back on the fringes of playoff contention.

