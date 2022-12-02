Skip to main content

X-Factors for Raiders vs. Chargers

These are the variables that could be pivotal in seeing who comes out on top between the Las Vegas Raider and Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday

The Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers both come into their game on Sunday with neither team being able to afford a bad loss. 

It makes the opportunity for x-factors to step into the fold and make the key difference a big one, and we'll get into those below. 

Will Josh Jacobs play? 

This could very well end up being the biggest key in the game on Sunday. 

It looks like a more promising prospect after the Raiders star running back was able to be a limited participant in practice on Thursday. 

His calf injury that he aggravated in the Raiders win last week against the Seattle Seahawks will be one to watch, though, heading into Sunday. 

With one of the NFL's worst run defenses on deck, Jacobs could be a one-man wrecking crew again if he's able to suit up. 

Can the Raiders take advantage of an injured offensive line? 

It's fairly remarkable that Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby has been able to reach a new career-high in sacks this season when no one else on the Raiders roster has more than one. 

Against the Chargers, they could change that, as they could be without both of their best starting offensive lineman. 

Left tackle Rashawn Slater has long been out for the year, but center Corey Linsley didn't practice Thursday with a concussion. 

If he can't man the pivot against the Raiders, the. Chargers will be hard pressed to give quarterback Justin Herbert adequate protection. 

