Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers Offense

Facing the Las Vegas Raiders this week, the Los Angeles Chargers offense has solidified itself as one of the better units in the NFL for the season

The Las Vegas Raiders defense have done their part the last three weeks in giving the team a chance to stay in games with the opportunity to win at the end.

It seems fitting then that in a game where if the Raiders win they're in the playoffs, that they will go up against their biggest challenge in the Los Angeles Chargers offense.

Ranking sixth in the NFL in points scored and fourth in total yards per game, the Raiders know well what the Bolts are capable of.

That comes from this first meeting in Week 4, where the Chargers got out to a dominant 21-0 halftime lead and won 28-14.

Quarterback Justin Herbert threw three first-half touchdowns in that game and has climbed the ranks of the league's best QBs this year.

He ranks top-five in the NFL in passing yards, touchdowns, and total QBR, and is third in Pro Football Focus's QB rankings.

Another player who killed the Raiders in that game was running back Austin Ekeler, who put up what is still a season-high 117 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.

Ekeler has received the highest amount of touches in his career this year, and he's taken advantage by being second in the NFL with 18 total touchdowns.

Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have continued to produce, and their offensive line is now fully healthy.

It's resulted in the Chargers scoring no less than 28 points the last five games, and setting up a situation where the Raiders defense can afford little error in they want to pull out the win.

