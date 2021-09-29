Previewing The Los Angeles Chargers Offense

The Los Angeles Chargers can tout a balanced offense that can create big plays on the ground or in the air as they face the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Las Vegas Raiders defense has shown far more backbone to begin this season, and they'll need a lot of it when they go up against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was an offense that scored at least 26 points in the team's two meetings last season, ending with a win and loss for each.

It has the potential to be even better this season, much of that coming with the continued development of quarterback Justin Herbert.

The sophomore QB was the Offensive Rookie of the Year last season, completing nearly 67% of his passes for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns.

It was one of the best rookie seasons by a QB in NFL history, and he's gotten off to a good start this season with completing nearly 70% of his passes for almost 1,000 yards in three games.

A big reason for his success is because of the weapons the Chargers had ready for him to utilize.

When healthy, running back Austin Ekeler is one of the best dual-threat backs in the league, having a career average of 4.7 yards per carry and 227 career catches.

At wide receiver, veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are one of the better combos in the league while having very different skillsets.

Allen has been to four straight Pro Bowls and has averaged nearly 100 catches over the past four seasons.

Williams has dealt with injuries and inconsistencies in the past but has proven to be a potent deep threat when he's right with a career of 16.2 yards per catch average.

They also have former Raider tight end Jared Cook, who now at 34 has been one of the more steady producers at the position for a while.

The Chargers also made multiple significant investments to improve their offensive line, signing All-Pro center Corey Linsley and drafting left tackle Rashawn Slater.

It's an offense that on paper presents few holes, although Raiders defensive coordinator Gus Bradley certainly has experience going up against those same players in practice being he was the Chargers defensive coordinator last season.

