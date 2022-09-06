Previewing The Los Angeles Chargers

After a offseason highlighted by big-name additions to both teams, the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers will square off to start their 2022 seasons.

It's not only the renewal of a long-time divisional rivalry, but a rematch of one of the best games of the 2021 season.

That was in Week 18, when the Raiders beat the Chargers in overtime, 35-32, sending the Raiders to the playoffs and the ending the Chargers postseason hopes all at the same time.

In the time since, the Raiders have solidified themselves as a legitimate playoff contender.

The Chargers, though, are seen by many around the NFL as a bonafide Super Bowl contender entering this season.

It starts on offense, where in only two seasons, quarterback Justin Herbert is already considered to be one of the premier talents at the position in the league.

Throwing for over 5,000 yards and 38 touchdowns, like he did last year, will help do that, as will having a talented supporting cast.

Running back Austin Ekeler tied for the league-lead in total touchdowns last season with 20, and wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams make up one of the NFL's best receiver duos.

The Chargers have also done significant work in upgrading their offensive line, including taking guard Zion Johnson in the first-round of this year's NFL Draft.

Defensively, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley should have a lot more to work with after Los Angeles finished with the NFL's fourth-worst scoring defense last season.

They traded for former Raider and multi-time All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack and signed ballhawking cornerback J.C. Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract.

Those talents, combined with Chargers incumbents like defensive end Joey Bosa and safety Derwin James, gives their defense a much higher ceiling.

It all adds up to make what's considered to be one of the best rosters in the NFL, but the Raiders do enter this season with one advantage.

That is that they beat the Chargers in the game that mattered most last season, and the Bolts are the ones that will have to prove they can that next step and finally just make the playoffs, much less contend for a Super Bowl.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up-to-the-second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin