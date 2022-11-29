Revisiting the Los Angeles Chargers

It could be fair to say that both the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers haven't meet expectations this season.

Obviously, the Raiders are the most clear case being only 4-7, but the Chargers have had to fight just to stay in the AFC playoff race when their roster suggests they should be better.

Injuries haven't helped at all, with Pro Bowl level players like wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive end Joey Bosa all missing time this season.

It also hasn't helped that some of their best players haven't been putting up similar numbers as they have in the past.

Quarterback Justin Herbert's ability to go deep has been neutered by the injuries to the Chargers receiving corps.

It's made running back Austin Ekeler even more involved in the passing game, as he's averaging a career-high 7.3 receptions per game.

With Allen now back and healthy, it's enough to give the Raiders defense plenty to worry about, but the Raiders offense could be feasting as well.

That's because the Chargers defense actually is worse than the Raiders at giving up points this season, if just slightly.

Talents like safety Derwin James and pass rusher Khalil Mack haven't been enough to keep this unit consistent with all the injuries they've suffered.

Regardless, the Bolts remain in the playoff mix, something the Raiders likely wouldn't mind changing come Sunday.

