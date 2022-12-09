Recap from Raiders 17-16 loss

There aren't many ways to describe just how embarrassing of a loss it is that the Las Vegas Raiders just experienced in falling to the Los Angeles Rams 17-16.

Playing a team in the Rams without many of their best players, starting a quarterback in Baker Mayfield who had just joined the team this past Tuesday.

Despite all of that, the Raiders still found a way to blow this game, and solidified themselves this season as the NFL's preeminent choking dogs.

All of the renewed optimism from their three-game win streak? Gone. All of the questions regarding if head coach Josh McDaniels will get a second season? Welcome back.

Granted, McDaniels won't be the only one getting the ire of Raiders fans in the aftermath of this game.

Quarterback Derek Carr had two interceptions and seemed to exist solely in the background for the entire game, save for the amazing catch that wide receiver Davante Adams made on the team's first drive.

Running back Josh Jacobs couldn't will this offense to victory despite having 27 carries and touchdown.

Defensively, the Raiders did the job for the first three quarters, but completely collapsed down the stretch.

Defensive tackle Jerry Tillery was called for a personal foul right after the Raiders got a sack that could have been a death blow to the Rams final drive.

And, despite knowing the Rams needed to score a touchdown to win, the Raiders secondary continually let Rams receivers get behind them, leading to the winning score.

With this loss, the Raiders season is effectively over, and now there will be plenty of narratives regarding if this team will need major changes once again.

