Raiders Draft Neil Farrell Jr. With 126th Overall Pick

It didn't take long for the Raiders to make their second pick of Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft after trading up to acquire Zamir White at No. 122.

Las Vegas selected LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr. with the 126th overall pick on Saturday.

Farrell, a Mobile, Alabama native, made 21 starts in his five seasons with the Tigers. This past season, he started in all 12 contests, recording 45 combined tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, and two passes defended.

In his freshman season at LSU, Farrell appeared in five games, totaling five combined tackles.

He played in twice as many games the following season, recording 23 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks, two quarterback hurries, and a pass defended.

Farrell would break out in his junior season, making three starts in 15 games. He registered 46 combined tackles and 7.0 tackles for loss. He helped lead the Tigers to a national title victory, having recorded a half-tackle for a 2-yard loss against Clemson in the title game.

In the 2020 season, Farrell started in six out of the Tigers' 10 contests, posting 25 combined tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack.

The DL returned to one final season, which would go down as the best of his collegiate career. His impressive aforementioned stat line on the season earned him All-America honors from Pro Football Focus.

Farrell did not participate in the Texas Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 330-pound prospect ran a 5.41 40-yard dash time at the NFL Combine while also recording a 21.5-inch vertical.

Farrell is an explosive asset on the D-line and has great lower-body strength for his position. He has the upper-body strength to get off a block and does not often fold when double-teamed.

With the addition of White at pick No. 122, the Raiders claimed two college football national champions in the fourth round. If nothing else, championship experience should be welcomed on a team that has postseason aspirations this coming season.

Farrell will likely gain even more vital experience under star edge rushers Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones and veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

