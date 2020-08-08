RaiderMaven
Lynn Bowden Jr. May Play a Factor as Quarterback

Hikaru Kudo

Running back Lynn Bowden Jr. was hot off the press for the Raiders, selecting him in the third round of the 2020 draft.

The 5-foot-11, 204-pound wide receiver had a solid career with the Wildcats receiving 114 passes for 1,303 yards. Bowden averaged 11.4 yards per reception and scored six receiving touchdowns during his career.

Perhaps what’s more impressive is that Bowden was moved up as starting quarterback halfway through last season when quarterback Terry Wilson suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 while backup Sawyer Smith suffered shoulder and wrist injuries.

The turn of events put Bowden in the cockpit for the Wildcats.

As quarterback, Bowden won the SEC rushing title with 1,468 yards, led the nation with 7.9 yards per carry, was ranked fifth in all-purpose yards per game and scored 13 touchdowns. He went 6-2 as quarterback.

His efforts were rewarded by winning the 2019 Paul Hornung Award, honoring college football’s most versatile player. Additionally, Bowden was selected to the 2019 First-Team All-American and All-SEC teams.

Bowden’s junior season, taking over as quarterback, may have shaped his future with the Raiders.

In a press conference on Tuesday, offensive coordinator Greg Olson revealed that in addition to learning his running back position, he is also spending some time learning the quarterback position.

"Right now, we have him working out of the running backs room," Olson told reporters Tuesday. "He's meeting with Kirby Wilson, the running backs coach, but also he's had to learn a lot of things that we do at the quarterback position."

Did Bowden know that he would play quarterback last season? Probably not.

Did he know that he could potentially play quarterback for an NFL team? It’s probably a no to that question too.

What is certain is that Bowden, combined with starting quarterback Derek Carr and veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota, could build a position depth chart where multiple quarterbacks could play in one game.

The game is changing and evolving. Since the Raiders have a potential tool in Bowden as a running back and quarterback, Bowden could really change the entire game for the Silver and Black and keep the opposition guessing on a weekly basis.

